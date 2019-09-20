Arab Archery Championships to kick off Saturday

2019/09/20 | 17:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Arab Archery Championships will kick off tomorrow Saturday at Sulaymaniyah football club.The championship is organized by Iraqi Archery Federation and it will last 7 days."This tournament is officially recognized by the World Archery Federation and is a qualifying station for the Tokyo Olympics for the players who achieve the required figures," Saad Al Mashhadani, president of the Iraqi Archery Federation said in a statement.Al Mashhadani confirmed that all logistical and technical aspects related to the success of the Arab Championship are prepared.The tournament starts with the participation of 26 Arab and Iraqi teams representing the countries of Syria, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Jordan, Morocco, Tunisia and Libya in addition to Iraqi teams.
