Kurdistan MP confirms civil servants' salaries to be disbursed next week

2024-08-14 19:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The civil servants' salaries in the Kurdistan Region are expected to be paid early next week, former Kurdistan Parliament member Ali Hama Salih announced on Wednesday.

During a press conference attended by Shafaq News, Salih explained that the primary issue causing the delay in salary disbursements is related to the payroll lists of security forces.

"About 47,000 employees from the Kurdistan Region's Asayish (security forces) institution, along with around 300,000 personnel affiliated with the Ministry of Interior, Peshmerga forces, and Units 70 and 80, have not yet had their payroll lists fully audited."

Salih reassured, "Salaries are expected to be disbursed at the beginning of next week," highlighting an increase of about 26,000 employees this month, which has raised the total payroll cost by approximately 109 billion Iraqi dinars, from 913 billion dinars last month to about 1.01 trillion dinars this month.

Last Sunday, Kurdish Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani confirmed that the salaries of the Region's employees will be sent from Baghdad once the Federal Board of Supreme Audit completes the verification of the employee lists.

During the opening ceremony of the Farouq tunnel in Al-Sulaymaniyah, Talabani stated, "The verification process of the employee salary lists is not yet complete. Once it is finalized, the lists will be sent to the Ministry of Finance for the disbursement of salaries, which will then be transferred to the Kurdistan Region for distribution."