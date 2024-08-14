Iraqi, Turkish officials to hold security talks in Ankara

Iraq News Now

2024-08-14 20:20:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – A Turkish diplomatic source revealed on Wednesday that senior Turkish and Iraqi officials will have high-level meetings in Ankara on Thursday to enhance cooperation on security-related matters. Ankara’s cross-border military operations against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) groups staying in the mountainous area of northern Iraq have caused tensions between the two […]

