Al Eidani: Basra does no reflects its bright civilized face

2019/09/20 | 19:05



Asaad Al Eidani, the governor of Basra said that it is not virility that the official lives in his throne, while the poor people live in ruins.Al Eidani said on his official page on Twitter that Basra is a distorted picture of urban maps that do not reflect its bright civilized face, but it is not virility and dignity before God and the law that the official lives in his throne while the poor people live in ruins.He added that work is underway to provide decent housing for all needy sons of Basra before going on anything that threatens their security and dignity.











