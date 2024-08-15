Baghdad signs 13 agreements to develop oil and gas fields

2024-08-15 11:20:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Wednesday that it signed 13 preliminary agreements to develop 13 oil and gas exploration blocks and fields. The agreements are part of the supplementary fifth and sixth licensing rounds initiated by the Iraqi government to increase the country’s production of oil, and particularly gas, which […]

