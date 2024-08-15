Strong German-Peshmerga ties bolstered by military support

2024-08-15 18:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, German forces in the Kurdistan Region (KRI), part of the US-led Coalition against ISIS, handed over military aid to the Peshmerga forces.

The aid ceremony, featuring military backpacks with first aid supplies, was held at the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs with Peshmerga and German leaders and officials in attendance.

The Deputy Chief of Staff of the Peshmerga for Administration and Al-Mira Affairs, Brigadier General Houshmand Rashid, thanked Germany during the ceremony for its ongoing support to the Peshmerga forces, noting its "significant impact on strengthening the health sector within the Ministry.”

"Germany has been a key partner from the start of the war against ISIS and has significantly advanced medical support for the Peshmerga forces," he also affirmed.

In turn, Colonel Lars Persikowski, Commander of German forces in the KRI, stated, “Today’s aid highlights the continuous strong relations between the German forces and the Ministry of Peshmerga.”

"Next year, we plan to deliver aid to the Ministry in line with the 2024 plan."

In 2023, Germany extended its military mandate in the KRI, continuing its support for the Peshmerga forces through logistics, health counseling, and military training, which significantly enhanced their counterterrorism capabilities. Through its senior military advisors and forces in Iraq and the Region, Germany played a crucial role in strengthening the Peshmerga and advancing peace and security.