Basrah crude prices dip slightly with Global oil price decline

2024-08-19 10:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Monday, Basrah crude oil decreased with a drop in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavycrude edged lower by $0.146 to $75.42, and Basrah Medium also dropped by $0.16 to$78.39.

Global oilprices were affected by market concerns about weak demand in China, the largestoil importer, while investors focus on the progress of ceasefire talks in the MiddleEast, which may reduce supply risks.

Brent crudefutures dropped 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $79.55 per barrel by 0032 GMT. U.S. WestTexas Intermediate crude futures slid 13 cents, or 0.2%, to $76.52 a barrel.