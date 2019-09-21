Home › Baghdad Post › People to take to streets soon to pressure government for reform

People to take to streets soon to pressure government for reform

2019/09/21







In remarks, the source said “people will take to streets soon to pressure the cabinet for more reforms within the ministries.”







The protests, according to the source, “will seek pressures on the government to end intervention by some parties within the judiciary and the High Commission for Elections, security and military apparatuses.”







The protests will also target “pressuring the parliament to pass some laws that have been hindered for years,” he said, adding that they could turn to sit-ins.



