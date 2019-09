Iraqi police arrest suspect of Karbala minibus explosion

2019/09/21 | 15:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraqisecurity forces arrested a suspect linked to Karbala minibus explosion that left12 people dead and wounded five others, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said onSaturday without providing any further details about the suspect.The blastwas one of the biggest attacks targeting civilians since ISIS was declareddefeated inside Iraq in 2017.The group’ssleeper cells continue to wage an insurgency and carry out sporadic attacksacross the country.On Saturdaysecurity was tight on the roads leading to Karbala with added checkpointssearching cars.No group hasso far claimed responsibility for the attack, but the ISIS militant group, inmany cases, was responsible for attacks targeting security forces and crowdedareas, including markets, cafes and mosques across Iraq.The securitysituation in Iraq was dramatically improved after Iraqi security forces fullydefeated the extremist IS militants across the country late in 2017.