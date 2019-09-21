Iraqi police arrest suspect of Karbala minibus explosion

2019/09/21 | 15:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi
security forces arrested a suspect linked to Karbala minibus explosion that left
12 people dead and wounded five others, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on
Saturday without providing any further details about the suspect.
The blast
was one of the biggest attacks targeting civilians since ISIS was declared
defeated inside Iraq in 2017.
The group’s
sleeper cells continue to wage an insurgency and carry out sporadic attacks
across the country.
On Saturday
security was tight on the roads leading to Karbala with added checkpoints
searching cars.
No group has
so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but the ISIS militant group, in
many cases, was responsible for attacks targeting security forces and crowded
areas, including markets, cafes and mosques across Iraq.
The security
situation in Iraq was dramatically improved after Iraqi security forces fully
defeated the extremist IS militants across the country late in 2017.
