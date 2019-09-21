عربي | كوردى


Iraqi police arrest suspect of Karbala minibus explosion

2019/09/21 | 15:55
Iraqi

security forces arrested a suspect linked to Karbala minibus explosion that left

12 people dead and wounded five others, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on

Saturday without providing any further details about the suspect.



The blast

was one of the biggest attacks targeting civilians since ISIS was declared

defeated inside Iraq in 2017.



The group’s

sleeper cells continue to wage an insurgency and carry out sporadic attacks

across the country.



On Saturday

security was tight on the roads leading to Karbala with added checkpoints

searching cars.



No group has

so far claimed responsibility for the attack, but the ISIS militant group, in

many cases, was responsible for attacks targeting security forces and crowded

areas, including markets, cafes and mosques across Iraq.



The security

situation in Iraq was dramatically improved after Iraqi security forces fully

defeated the extremist IS militants across the country late in 2017.





