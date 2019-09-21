Counterterrorism: Killing terrorists and destroying Daesh tunnels in Hamrin

2019/09/21 | 23:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad - INA
The anti-terrorism agency announced on Saturday the killing of a number of terrorists and the destruction of tunnels and caves belonging to Daesh gangs in the Khanooqa and Jabal Hamrin areas.
According to accurate intelligence, and in coordination with international coalition aircraft, a security operation was carried out in the areas of Khanooka and Jebal Hamrin, Diyala province, the agency said in a statement received.
Baghdad - INA
The anti-terrorism agency announced on Saturday the killing of a number of terrorists and the destruction of tunnels and caves belonging to Daesh gangs in the Khanooqa and Jabal Hamrin areas.
According to accurate intelligence, and in coordination with international coalition aircraft, a security operation was carried out in the areas of Khanooka and Jebal Hamrin, Diyala province, the agency said in a statement received.