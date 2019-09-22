عربي | كوردى


Violence erupts in Paris as police clash with anarchists who hijacked climate protest

2019/09/22 | 11:00


French police fired tear

gas and made more than 160 arrests as anarchists hijacked a climate march on a

day of protests in Paris.Anti-government “yellow

vest” demonstrators took to the streets in an attempt to revive their movement,

while “black bloc” anarchists smashed shop windows and set fire to bins after

infiltrating the environmental rally on Saturday.About 7,500 police officers

had been deployed to the streets of France’s capital over fears the groups

would seek to take advantage of authorised climate demonstration and a separate

trade union protest taking place elsewhere in the city, according to INDEPENDENT.Several districts

including the Champs-Elysees, where previous yellow vest demonstrations have

taken place, were made out-of-bounds for protests. More than 30 metro stations

were closed.In the morning, officers

dispersed small crowds of yellow vest activists who tried to gather in

restricted areas in central Paris. Most of the demonstrators, some of whom

later joined the climate protest, reportedly did not wear their usual

fluorescent jackets to avoid being noticed.Later, masked anarchists

in black clothing joined the climate march and became embroiled in sporadic

skirmishes with police. They broke windows at a bank and several shops, and set

fire to a makeshift barricade.Officers in full

anti-riot gear fired tear gas on the group, prompting some families who had

been taking part in the environmental rally to flee.Police said at least 163

people had been arrested as of Saturday afternoon, and nearly 400 received €135

(£120) fines for demonstrating in a banned area.
