Violence erupts in Paris as police clash with anarchists who hijacked climate protest

Violence erupts in Paris as police clash with anarchists who hijacked climate protest

2019/09/22 | 11:00



(£120) fines for demonstrating in a banned area. (Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-French police fired teargas and made more than 160 arrests as anarchists hijacked a climate march on aday of protests in Paris.Anti-government “yellowvest” demonstrators took to the streets in an attempt to revive their movement,while “black bloc” anarchists smashed shop windows and set fire to bins afterinfiltrating the environmental rally on Saturday.About 7,500 police officershad been deployed to the streets of France’s capital over fears the groupswould seek to take advantage of authorised climate demonstration and a separatetrade union protest taking place elsewhere in the city, according to INDEPENDENT.Several districtsincluding the Champs-Elysees, where previous yellow vest demonstrations havetaken place, were made out-of-bounds for protests. More than 30 metro stationswere closed.In the morning, officersdispersed small crowds of yellow vest activists who tried to gather inrestricted areas in central Paris. Most of the demonstrators, some of whomlater joined the climate protest, reportedly did not wear their usualfluorescent jackets to avoid being noticed.Later, masked anarchistsin black clothing joined the climate march and became embroiled in sporadicskirmishes with police. They broke windows at a bank and several shops, and setfire to a makeshift barricade.Officers in fullanti-riot gear fired tear gas on the group, prompting some families who hadbeen taking part in the environmental rally to flee.Police said at least 163people had been arrested as of Saturday afternoon, and nearly 400 received €135(£120) fines for demonstrating in a banned area.