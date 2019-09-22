Violence erupts in Paris as police clash with anarchists who hijacked climate protest

2019/09/22 | 11:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
French police fired tear
gas and made more than 160 arrests as anarchists hijacked a climate march on a
day of protests in Paris.Anti-government “yellow
vest” demonstrators took to the streets in an attempt to revive their movement,
while “black bloc” anarchists smashed shop windows and set fire to bins after
infiltrating the environmental rally on Saturday.About 7,500 police officers
had been deployed to the streets of France’s capital over fears the groups
would seek to take advantage of authorised climate demonstration and a separate
trade union protest taking place elsewhere in the city, according to INDEPENDENT.Several districts
including the Champs-Elysees, where previous yellow vest demonstrations have
taken place, were made out-of-bounds for protests. More than 30 metro stations
were closed.In the morning, officers
dispersed small crowds of yellow vest activists who tried to gather in
restricted areas in central Paris. Most of the demonstrators, some of whom
later joined the climate protest, reportedly did not wear their usual
fluorescent jackets to avoid being noticed.Later, masked anarchists
in black clothing joined the climate march and became embroiled in sporadic
skirmishes with police. They broke windows at a bank and several shops, and set
fire to a makeshift barricade.Officers in full
anti-riot gear fired tear gas on the group, prompting some families who had
been taking part in the environmental rally to flee.Police said at least 163
people had been arrested as of Saturday afternoon, and nearly 400 received €135
(£120) fines for demonstrating in a banned area.
