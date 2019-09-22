PM Abdul Mahdi in Shaab big hall

2019/09/22 | 23:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA - Beijing
China wasn't the one and only destination of PM Adel Abdul Mahdi, yet there was US, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Kuwait, Qatar, Germany and France, still more to go."We belong to Asia and we want to be part of its rise. China is on the top countries that are leading the east rise. Hence, we seek cooperation and partnership with the publical republic and maintaining long term relations," said Abdul Mahdi.
