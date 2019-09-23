Home › Relief Web › Iraq: “Iraqi Youth: Pioneers for Dialogue and Stability” workshops held in Diyala [EN/AR/KU]

Iraq: “Iraqi Youth: Pioneers for Dialogue and Stability” workshops held in Diyala [EN/AR/KU]

2019/09/23 | 15:55



Country: Iraq







Baqouba, Iraq, 23 September 2019 - Under the theme “Iraqi Youth: Pioneers for Dialogue and Stability”, the 11th in a series of workshops to gauge the views and concerns of youth across the country took place in Diyala Governorate on 20-22 September 2019. The workshop was organised by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), in cooperation with the Committee for Coexistence and Societal Peace under the Prime Minister’s Office and the Iraqi Al-Amal Association.







Fourteen young men and 12 young women from various parts of the Governorate attended the workshop. They discussed a number of issues that they identified as important to the youth in the context of their Governorate. In attendance for part of the discussions were also local officials who included the Second Deputy Governor, Mohammad Qutiba al-Bayati, along with five Provincial Council members.







The main themes presented and discussed included the youth’s political and administrative representation; how to address tribal conflicts and regional influences; restricting control over weapons exclusively to the State; how to handle the return of family members affiliated with ISIL; preventing the spread of drugs among youth as well as ensuring the freedom of expression and other basic freedoms.







Addressing the closing session, Director of UNAMI Office of Political Affairs Manoj Mathew commended the participants and local officials on their vibrant discussions. He highlighted the importance of the input from the youth and urged the local authorities to listen to their views and concerns.







“Over the weekend, the world witnessed the power of youth across the globe, calling for all to take action against climate change; followed by a historic Youth Climate Summit on 21 September and the UN Secretary-General’s Climate Action Summit to take place on 23 September. Clearly, we must acknowledge the power of youth, and I encourage the Second Deputy Governor and local officials of Diyala to work closely with the youth in overcoming the challenges facing the governorate.”







Similar youth workshops were recently organised in Anbar, Babil, Basra, Karbala, Wasit, Najaf, Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, Ninawa and Erbil. The activity is in line with UNAMI’s mandate to support youth and their valuable contributions to Iraqi public life.















For more information, please contact: Mr. Samir Ghattas, Director of Public Information/Spokesperson







United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 193 1281, Email: ghattass@un.org







or the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.org



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Source: UN Assistance Mission for IraqCountry: IraqBaqouba, Iraq, 23 September 2019 - Under the theme “Iraqi Youth: Pioneers for Dialogue and Stability”, the 11th in a series of workshops to gauge the views and concerns of youth across the country took place in Diyala Governorate on 20-22 September 2019. The workshop was organised by the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI), in cooperation with the Committee for Coexistence and Societal Peace under the Prime Minister’s Office and the Iraqi Al-Amal Association.Fourteen young men and 12 young women from various parts of the Governorate attended the workshop. They discussed a number of issues that they identified as important to the youth in the context of their Governorate. In attendance for part of the discussions were also local officials who included the Second Deputy Governor, Mohammad Qutiba al-Bayati, along with five Provincial Council members.The main themes presented and discussed included the youth’s political and administrative representation; how to address tribal conflicts and regional influences; restricting control over weapons exclusively to the State; how to handle the return of family members affiliated with ISIL; preventing the spread of drugs among youth as well as ensuring the freedom of expression and other basic freedoms.Addressing the closing session, Director of UNAMI Office of Political Affairs Manoj Mathew commended the participants and local officials on their vibrant discussions. He highlighted the importance of the input from the youth and urged the local authorities to listen to their views and concerns.“Over the weekend, the world witnessed the power of youth across the globe, calling for all to take action against climate change; followed by a historic Youth Climate Summit on 21 September and the UN Secretary-General’s Climate Action Summit to take place on 23 September. Clearly, we must acknowledge the power of youth, and I encourage the Second Deputy Governor and local officials of Diyala to work closely with the youth in overcoming the challenges facing the governorate.”Similar youth workshops were recently organised in Anbar, Babil, Basra, Karbala, Wasit, Najaf, Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, Ninawa and Erbil. The activity is in line with UNAMI’s mandate to support youth and their valuable contributions to Iraqi public life.For more information, please contact: Mr. Samir Ghattas, Director of Public Information/SpokespersonUnited Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq, Phone: +964 790 193 1281, Email: ghattass@un.orgor the UNAMI Public Information Office: unami-information@un.org