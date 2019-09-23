Home › Baghdad Post › UK says Iran responsible for attack on Saudi oil facilities

2019/09/23 | 18:45



In remarks to reporters on Sunday while flying to New York for the U.N. General Assembly, Johnson said he would work with allies to "de-escalate" Middle East tensions that have soared since the attacks on the world's largest oil processor and an oil field last week.



"The U.K. is attributing responsibility with a very high degree of probability to Iran" for the attack by drones and cruise missiles, he said.



"We will be working with our American friends and our European friends to construct a response that tries to de-escalate tensions in the Gulf region," Johnson said.



