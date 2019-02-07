Kurdistan PM meets Iraqi counterpart in Baghdad to discuss Erbil-Baghdad ties

2019/02/07 | 22:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Following the Kurdistan Region’s historic September 2017 independence referendum, tensions between the KRG and the Iraqi government increased.
Despite an overwhelming majority favoring independence, Baghdad rejected the results and responded with punitive measures, including the use of military force in disputed areas, namely Kirkuk province.
Since then, senior officials from both sides have met often to work on mending ties and increasing cooperation.
In November, the President of the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, visited the Iraqi capital to discuss Erbil-Baghdad disputes and express support for the newly formed government headed by Abdul-Mahdi.
It was the first such visit since Masoud Barzani played a central role in the Kurdistan Region’s independence referendum during his tenure as President. His two-day trip included meeting with leaders across the spectrum of Iraqi politics.
