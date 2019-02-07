In pics: Salih, first lady open Baghdad Book Fair

2019/02/07 | 22:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq's
First Lady Sarbagh Salih appeared accompanying the Iraqi president while
opening the Baghdad International Book Fair in central Baghdad on Thursday.President
Barham Salih and his spouse, along with the ministers of culture, tourism and antiquities, and a number of senior officials, were seen while touring the annual
exhibition and taking pictures with citizens.Salih
and officials also took a look at remarkable local and international literary
productions, and they listened to the views of some of the publishers participating
in the fair.
