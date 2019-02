In pics: Salih, first lady open Baghdad Book Fair

2019/02/07 | 22:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iraq'sFirst Lady Sarbagh Salih appeared accompanying the Iraqi president whileopening the Baghdad International Book Fair in central Baghdad on Thursday.PresidentBarham Salih and his spouse, along with the ministers of culture, tourism and antiquities, and a number of senior officials, were seen while touring the annualexhibition and taking pictures with citizens.Salihand officials also took a look at remarkable local and international literaryproductions, and they listened to the views of some of the publishers participatingin the fair.