In pics: Salih, first lady open Baghdad Book Fair
2019/02/07 | 22:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq's

First Lady Sarbagh Salih appeared accompanying the Iraqi president while

opening the Baghdad International Book Fair in central Baghdad on Thursday.President

Barham Salih and his spouse, along with the ministers of culture, tourism and antiquities, and a number of senior officials, were seen while touring the annual

exhibition and taking pictures with citizens.Salih

and officials also took a look at remarkable local and international literary

productions, and they listened to the views of some of the publishers participating

in the fair.





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


