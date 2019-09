Iraq`s Abdul-Mahdi to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

2019/09/25 | 00:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iraq`s Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi will visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for several hours during which he willmeet with KingSalman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.The Prime Minister's Information Office said that the visit comes todiscuss relations between the two brotherly countries, regional situations.He will also discuss Iraq's unwavering stance to play its positive rolein removing the danger of tensions and conflicts and establish the bestrelations with all neighboring, brotherly and friendly countries.Noteworthy, Abdul-Mahdi visited Chinaon Monday (September 23rd). his visit yielded important results, ending withthe signing of eight agreements and memorandums of understanding.The prime minister and his accompanying delegation participated inthe Iraqi-Chinese economic cooperation forum and meet with thePresident of China, according to a statement by the prime minister`sinformation office.