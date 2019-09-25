Iraq`s Abdul-Mahdi to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

2019/09/25 | 00:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq`s Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi will visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for several hours during which he will
meet with King
Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The Prime Minister's Information Office said that the visit comes to
discuss relations between the two brotherly countries, regional situations.
He will also discuss Iraq's unwavering stance to play its positive role
in removing the danger of tensions and conflicts and establish the best
relations with all neighboring, brotherly and friendly countries.
Noteworthy, Abdul-Mahdi visited China
on Monday (September 23rd). his visit yielded important results, ending with
the signing of eight agreements and memorandums of understanding.
The prime minister and his accompanying delegation participated in
the Iraqi-Chinese economic cooperation forum and meet with the
President of China, according to a statement by the prime minister`s
information office.
