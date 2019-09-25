عربي | كوردى


Iraq`s Abdul-Mahdi to visit Saudi Arabia tomorrow

2019/09/25 | 00:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq`s Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi  will visit Saudi Arabia on Wednesday for several hours during which he will

meet with King

Salman bin Abdulaziz  and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The Prime Minister's Information Office said that the visit comes to

discuss relations between the two brotherly countries, regional situations.

He will also discuss Iraq's unwavering stance to play its positive role

in removing the danger of tensions and conflicts and establish the best

relations with all neighboring, brotherly and friendly countries.

Noteworthy, Abdul-Mahdi visited China

on Monday (September 23rd). his visit yielded important results, ending with

the signing of eight agreements and memorandums of understanding.

The prime minister and his accompanying delegation participated in

the Iraqi-Chinese economic cooperation forum and meet with the

President of China, according to a statement by the prime minister`s

information office.

