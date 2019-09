Abadi meets British ambassador, discusses bilateral co-op

2019/09/25 | 11:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Former PrimeMinister and head of Al-Nasr alliance Haider Al-Abadi held a meeting onWednesday with British ambassador to Baghdad John Wilkes to discuss enhancingjoint cooperation between the two countries.During themeeting, the duo discussed the political, security and economic situation inIraq and the Arab region and their impact on the many world countries, Abadi'soffice said in a statement.They also talked about the Britishparticipation in reconstructing Iraq, in addition to promoting the bilateralcooperation between the two countries in all fields.For hispart, Abadi stressed Iraq's earnest desire to develop relations with bothcountries and to serve the common interests.