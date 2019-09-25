عربي | كوردى


Abadi meets British ambassador, discusses bilateral co-op

2019/09/25 | 11:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Former Prime

Minister and head of Al-Nasr alliance Haider Al-Abadi held a meeting on

Wednesday with British ambassador to Baghdad John Wilkes to discuss enhancing

joint cooperation between the two countries.



During the

meeting, the duo discussed the political, security and economic situation in

Iraq and the Arab region and their impact on the many world countries, Abadi's

office said in a statement.



 They also talked about the British

participation in reconstructing Iraq, in addition to promoting the bilateral

cooperation between the two countries in all fields.



For his

part, Abadi stressed Iraq's earnest desire to develop relations with both

countries and to serve the common interests.

