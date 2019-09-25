Abadi meets British ambassador, discusses bilateral co-op

2019/09/25 | 11:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Former Prime
Minister and head of Al-Nasr alliance Haider Al-Abadi held a meeting on
Wednesday with British ambassador to Baghdad John Wilkes to discuss enhancing
joint cooperation between the two countries.
During the
meeting, the duo discussed the political, security and economic situation in
Iraq and the Arab region and their impact on the many world countries, Abadi's
office said in a statement.
They also talked about the British
participation in reconstructing Iraq, in addition to promoting the bilateral
cooperation between the two countries in all fields.
For his
part, Abadi stressed Iraq's earnest desire to develop relations with both
countries and to serve the common interests.
