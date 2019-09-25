Home › Baghdad Post › Three IMIS members killed, injured in ISIS attack, northeast of Baquba

Three IMIS members killed, injured in ISIS attack, northeast of Baquba

2019/09/25 | 13:25



In remarks,, Mahmood Dalo, representative from the Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) said that the incident occurred in an area between Kalar and Khanaqin over the night.



Meanwhile, medical sources from the Khanaqin Hospital said that a militiaman was killed in the attack, while two others were injured.



In late 2017, Iraq declared defeating ISIS, however, the extremist group's sleeper cells still pose a great threat to the security forces and civilians in the country.



