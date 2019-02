Abdul Mahdi lauds cooperation with KRG to meet Iraqis' aspirations

2019/02/07 | 23:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional GovernmentNechirvan Barzani on Thursday met with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi inBaghdad.During the meeting, Abdul Mahdi affirmed theimportance of cooperation between the KRG and the federal government, astatement by Abdul Mahdi's office read.The government is working to maintain the successesachieved by the Iraqi people and preserve Iraqis' security and stability, AbdulMahdi said.The Prime Minister affirmed that the governmentalso aims to proceed with reconstruction projects, achieve the unity of the Iraqipeople and meet their requirements in terms of development of services,reconstruction efforts and economic prosperity.For his part, Barzani congratulated Abdul Mahdi fortaking the prime minister post, affirming that the government looks at all Iraqisas equal.