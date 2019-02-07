عربي | كوردى
Abdul Mahdi lauds cooperation with KRG to meet Iraqis' aspirations
2019/02/07 | 23:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government

Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday met with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi in

Baghdad.During the meeting, Abdul Mahdi affirmed the

importance of cooperation between the KRG and the federal government, a

statement by Abdul Mahdi's office read.The government is working to maintain the successes

achieved by the Iraqi people and preserve Iraqis' security and stability, Abdul

Mahdi said.The Prime Minister affirmed that the government

also aims to proceed with reconstruction projects, achieve the unity of the Iraqi

people and meet their requirements in terms of development of services,

reconstruction efforts and economic prosperity.For his part, Barzani congratulated Abdul Mahdi for

taking the prime minister post, affirming that the government looks at all Iraqis

as equal.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


