Abdul Mahdi lauds cooperation with KRG to meet Iraqis' aspirations

2019/02/07 | 23:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government
Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday met with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi in
Baghdad.During the meeting, Abdul Mahdi affirmed the
importance of cooperation between the KRG and the federal government, a
statement by Abdul Mahdi's office read.The government is working to maintain the successes
achieved by the Iraqi people and preserve Iraqis' security and stability, Abdul
Mahdi said.The Prime Minister affirmed that the government
also aims to proceed with reconstruction projects, achieve the unity of the Iraqi
people and meet their requirements in terms of development of services,
reconstruction efforts and economic prosperity.For his part, Barzani congratulated Abdul Mahdi for
taking the prime minister post, affirming that the government looks at all Iraqis
as equal.
Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday met with Iraqi Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi in
Baghdad.During the meeting, Abdul Mahdi affirmed the
importance of cooperation between the KRG and the federal government, a
statement by Abdul Mahdi's office read.The government is working to maintain the successes
achieved by the Iraqi people and preserve Iraqis' security and stability, Abdul
Mahdi said.The Prime Minister affirmed that the government
also aims to proceed with reconstruction projects, achieve the unity of the Iraqi
people and meet their requirements in terms of development of services,
reconstruction efforts and economic prosperity.For his part, Barzani congratulated Abdul Mahdi for
taking the prime minister post, affirming that the government looks at all Iraqis
as equal.