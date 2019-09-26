Home › Baghdad Post › Three militants apprehended in Mosul after leaving Erbil: Statement

Three militants apprehended in Mosul after leaving Erbil: Statement

2019/09/26 | 17:20



In an official statement, the intelligence said troops managed to arrest three militants coming from Erbil after setting an ambush for them in Makhmur in Mosul.



The militants, according to the statement, are wanted by judiciary.



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Three militants have been arrested in Mosul after returning from Erbil, the intelligence said on Thursday.In an official statement, the intelligence said troops managed to arrest three militants coming from Erbil after setting an ambush for them in Makhmur in Mosul.The militants, according to the statement, are wanted by judiciary.