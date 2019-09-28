Ansari: Iran's militias made Iraq a springboard for striking Saudi Arabia

2019/09/28 | 22:50
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The head of the Saudi-American Public Relations Committee, Salman Al-Ansari, said that the Saudi leadership discussed with the Iraqi prime minister to secure the borders to prevent any attacks on Saudi installations from Iraq.Al-Ansari said in a television statement that "Abdul-Mahdi's visit to Saudi Arabia came at an important time, where some militias affiliated to Iran exploit Iraqi territory to launch terrorist attacks against strategic targets in the Kingdom, especially those related to oil. It is a threat not only to the Kingdom but all countries of the world. This highlights the importance of joint coordination to stop such attacks and tighten control from the Iraqi side of its border with the Kingdom, which extends over 800 km."In the leadership meeting with Abdul-Mahdi, this important file was discussed, in addition to developments in the regional situation following the targeting of Aramco facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais," he said. "Riyadh takes into consideration many of what the Iraqi side is aware of."He continued, "What is remarkable in the visit is the emphasis of the Iraqi Prime Minister and his affirmation of his country's keenness on the security and stability of the Kingdom, and the importance of the role played by the stability of global energy markets."He concluded by saying, "We hope that Abdul-Mahdi's visit to Saudi Arabia will bear fruit soon, and all parties inside Iraq realize that any prejudice to the security of energy or the security of the Kingdom will have a very high price on the aggressor or who drives it."
