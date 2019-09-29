Saudi King’s personal bodyguard killed in dispute: Police

2019/09/29 | 13:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The personal bodyguard of the Saudi King was shot dead in "a personal dispute," according to news reports.Major General Abdulaziz al-Fagham was visiting his friend at his home in Jeddah when a mutual friend called Mamdouh al-Ali entered the residence, according to police.As the conversation between Fagham and Ali escalated, the police said, Ali left the home and came back carrying a gun and fired at Fagham.The brother of the house's owner and a Filipino worker were also injured.The shooter was then killed by police during a standoff that left five security force members wounded, according to the police statement. Fagham was taken to hospital but later died as a result of his wounds.
