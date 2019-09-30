Iraqi-Omani MOFAs discuss bilateral relations

2019/09/30 | 17:15
INA - BAGHDAD
Minister of Foreign Affairs Muhammed Ali al-Hakeem met his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi on Monday.Both have discussed the means to develop the bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries."Iraqi-Omani relations are strong and Baghdad is keen on developing it to achieve mutual interests," said al-Hakeem expressing the country's readiness to a contentious cooperation and coordination.Both also discussed regional issues and the escalations as well as ending crisis the Arab countries are struggling from.
