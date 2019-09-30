PM Masrour Barzani attends Chinese National Day celebration in Kurdistan Region

2019/09/30 | 22:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Consulate General of China in Erbil held a ceremony on Monday to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the People’s Republic of China.
Many officials from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) attended the ceremony, including Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, ministers and members of the Kurdistan Parliament, and foreign diplomats.
The event began with an exhibition of photos showcasing the work China’s Consulate General has done in the autonomous Kurdish region.
Ni Ruchi, the Chinese Consul General in Erbil, delivered a speech where he praised the Kurdistan-China ties and the development between the two nations.
The Consul General underlined the significance of Chinese National Day and wished peace, happiness, and prosperity to the people of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.
“China’s policy is to promote peaceful relations with countries in the world and positively influence the income of that country,” Ruchi stated.
“There is a long history of friendship between Kurdish and Chinese people,” he added. “Last year’s cooperation between Chinese companies and Kurdistan had a positive outcome.”
Ruchi was referring to the cooperation between Beijing and Erbil to establish a recycling system in the Kurdistan Region as well as the signing of agreements in various sectors, including pharmaceutical, telecommunication, and industry.
“I wish this friendship between the people of China and Kurdistan continues.”
Safeen Dizayee, head of the KRG’s Department of Foreign Relations, also addressed the crowd. Dizayee congratulated China on its anniversary, praising the relations between China, the Kurdistan Region, and Iraq. The Kurdish official said he wishes the relationship continues to develop.
China opened its Consulate General in Erbil in December 2014 with the presence of the Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Zhang Ming and then-Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Nechirvan Barzani.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
