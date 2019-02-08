Pro-Iran PMF in Iraq arrest armed militia leader following criticisms of Tehran policies

2019/02/08 | 13:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- “This move came after a meeting by security heads of the Hashd al-Shaabi with the municipality of Karrada and security forces to close headquarters claiming to belong to the Hashd al-Shaabi,” the statement read.
The PMF mentioned that among the offices “were headquarters of the so-called Abu al-Fadhl al-Abbas Brigade administered by Sheikh Aws al-Khafaji located in the center a residential area in Karrada.”
The militia group noted that its fighters “tried to shut down the unauthorized headquarter, but those who were present there refrained us from doing so, and disciplinary action had to be taken against them.”
It is not clear whether Khafaji’s arrest is linked to his recent anti-Iran statements or his alleged affiliation to the headquarters being targeted.
Khafaji himself is not an outspoken opponent of Iran, but his perspectives in that regard are very similar to those adopted by influential Iraqi Shia cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.
Khafaji was once part of Sadr’s movement before he and many of Sadr's associates were separated in the wake of sectarian violence that swept the country in 2006, 2007, and 2008.
After the outbreak of the Syrian civil war, Khafaji founded an armed faction in 2012 to fight alongside Syrian President Bashar al-Assad against his opponents.
Following the 2014 rise of the Islamic State, his brigade fought in fierce battles in al-Tharthar, Salahuddin, Ramadi, and Fallujah.
Editing by Nadia Riva
