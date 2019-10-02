عربي | كوردى


10 ISIS members killed in airstrike, southwest of Kirkuk

2019/10/02 | 20:50
At least 10 ISIS members were killed as an airstrike was carried out by the US-led Coalition warplanes in northern Iraq, a security source said.

In remarks on Wednesday, the source said the militants were eliminated while attempting to take control of Makhol Heights near Hawija, southwest of Kirkuk.

No further details were provided regarding possible military engagements on the ground.Despite declaring victory against ISIS, Kirkuk remains challenged by ISIS sleeper cells.





