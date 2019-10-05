Saleh, al-Halbousi call for maintaining community security of protestors

2019/10/05 | 15:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi President Barham Saleh on Friday received Speaker of the House of Representatives Mohamed al-Halbousi, to discuss developments on the protests. The Presidents and the Parliament speaker stressed the necessity of initiating an action plan related to the service reality and taking strict measures to combat corruption.They stressed the importance of maintaining community security, renouncing violence and the safety of protestors and security forces.
