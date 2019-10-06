عربي | كوردى


Gunmen attack TV offices in Baghdad amid popular unrest

2019/10/06 | 10:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Unknown gunmen have attacked the offices of television stations

in the Iraqi capital amid the unrest gripping the country.



The Saudi-owned Al Arabiya news

channel says masked gunmen who arrived in black cars wearing black clothes

stormed the offices of the station in Abu Nawas street Saturday evening, beat

up some of the employees and smashed equipment before they fled.



Majed Hamid, the channel's

correspondent in Baghdad, said several colleagues were injured. He added that

the station had been receiving threats for several days.



Gunmen also attacked the

offices of Iraq's Dajla and NRT news channels in Baghdad, according to

employees at the stations. Both of those stations are privately owned.



Iraq has been gripped by

violence since Tuesday when anti-government protests started. Security forces

have fired live ammunition and tear gas in a desperate attempt to suppress

them.



The death toll from mass

protests in Baghdad and cities across southern Iraq rose to almost 100 on

Saturday as the unrest entered its fifth day, the Iraqi parliament's human

rights commission said.



More than 4,000 people have

also been injured since the protests against chronic unemployment, poor public

services and widespread corruption. 



A total of 540 demonstrators

have been arrested, of whom nearly 200 remain in custody.

