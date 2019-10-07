عربي | كوردى


Arab Parliament strongly condemns killing of Iraqi demonstrators
2019/10/07 | 15:40
The Arab Parliament on Monday

condemned the killing of demonstrators and members of security forces in Iraq."We strongly condemn the killing of

demonstrators and members of the security forces in Iraq," the Arab

parliament said in a statement, calling for "swift response to the demands

of protestors.""We are following with great concern the situation

in Iraq," he said, urging the Iraqi government to "respond to the

legitimate demands of the demonstrators."The parliament affirmed its full

support for the security, stability and sovereignty of Iraq, and

non-interference in its internal affairs."

