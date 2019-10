Arab Parliament strongly condemns killing of Iraqi demonstrators

2019/10/07 | 15:40

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The Arab Parliament on Mondaycondemned the killing of demonstrators and members of security forces in Iraq."We strongly condemn the killing ofdemonstrators and members of the security forces in Iraq," the Arabparliament said in a statement, calling for "swift response to the demandsof protestors.""We are following with great concern the situationin Iraq," he said, urging the Iraqi government to "respond to thelegitimate demands of the demonstrators."The parliament affirmed its fullsupport for the security, stability and sovereignty of Iraq, andnon-interference in its internal affairs."