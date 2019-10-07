Arab Parliament strongly condemns killing of Iraqi demonstrators

2019/10/07 | 15:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The Arab Parliament on Monday
condemned the killing of demonstrators and members of security forces in Iraq."We strongly condemn the killing of
demonstrators and members of the security forces in Iraq," the Arab
parliament said in a statement, calling for "swift response to the demands
of protestors.""We are following with great concern the situation
in Iraq," he said, urging the Iraqi government to "respond to the
legitimate demands of the demonstrators."The parliament affirmed its full
support for the security, stability and sovereignty of Iraq, and
non-interference in its internal affairs."
