Arab Parliament Denounces Situation in Iraq

2019/10/07 | 17:25
Speaker of Arab Parliament Dr. Meshal Fahm Al-Sulami, has criticized the ongoing situation in Iraq.Al-Sulami condemned the killing of demonstrators and security forces and setting public buildings on fire.In a statement issues on Sunday he called on the Iraqi government to respond to legitimate rights of the demonstrators.Al-Sulami further reiterated the full support of the Arab Parliament for the security, stability and sovereignty of Iraq and non-interference in its internal affairs, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
