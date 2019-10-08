Iraqi protester dies of bullet wounds in Qadisiyyah

2019/10/08 | 22:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- One more Iraqi protester has died of injuries sustained during protests in the city of al-Diwaniyah, the capital of Qadisiyyah province, a medical source said.
Speaking to the Baghdad Post on Tuesday, the source said that the man was admitted to hospital, suffering from a bullet wound, where attempts to keep him alive failed.
Mass protests have erupted in al Diwaniyah and other Iraqi cities for a week, with demonstrators demanding an end to rampant corruption widely spread in the country.
The protesters also demand improved public services and more jobs.Earlier on Sunday, the Iraqi Interior Ministry said that its security forces did not confront the protesters, adding that “malicious hands” were behind targeting protesters and security members alike.
However, protesters and journalists on the scene claimed that they saw security forces firing on demonstrators with some saying snipers were involved.
