154 Iraqi refugees return back from Turkey

2019/10/09 | 18:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraq’s Ministry of Displacement and Migration announced onWednesday the return of 154 refugees from Turkey as part of the voluntaryprogram to bring home citizens from abroad.Their return comes in coordination with the ministry’s officein Turkey, the Iraqi Embassy in Ankara, and the Ministry of Transport whichprovides buses to the refugees to cross the border through the KurdistanRegion’s Ibrahim Khalil International Border Crossing.The statement also noted that in the past three months, thegovernment has helped to bring home 1,229 Iraqi refugees from its northernneighbor.The voluntary return program has been ongoing for over ayear, encouraging Iraqi citizens to return to their liberated areas, previouslyoccupied by ISIS terrorist group.Following the emergence of the ISIS and its expansion in2014, six million Iraqis were internally displaced, with thousands fleeingabroad to neighboring and western countries.Since the beginning of this year, the Iraqi federalgovernment has actively helped IDPs and Iraqi refugees settle back into theirretaken homes. Many, however, continue to resist a return to their towns due tosecurity concerns and lack of basic services.Over the past year, the ISIS has carried out insurgencyattacks, kidnappings, and ambushes in the country despite Iraq declaringvictory against the jihadist group in December 2017.