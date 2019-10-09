Greece: Greece Sea Arrivals Dashboard (September 2019)

2019/10/09 | 19:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Greece, Iraq, occupied Palestinian territory, Syrian Arab Republic
Overview
So far in 2019, a total of 36,141 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea. The majority are from Afghanistan (38%), Syria (25%) and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (8%). More than half of the population are women (24%) and children (36%), while 40% are men.
Arrivals in September 2019, at 10,551 increased in comparison to August when 7,712 people had arrived on the islands. Arrivals during 2019 are 54% higher than those in 2018.
Lesvos received the majority (45%) of all new arrivals, during the first nine months of 2019, followed by the Dodecanese islands (25%), Samos (18%) and Chios (12%).
