Greece: Greece Aegean Islands Monthly Snapshot - September 2019

2019/10/09 | 19:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Country: Afghanistan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Greece, Iraq, Somalia, Syrian Arab Republic
Arrivals
This month, 10,551 people arrived on the islands, an increase from last month’s 7,712 arrivals and from last year’s 3,960 arrivals during the same period.
During 2019, a total of 36,141 refugees and migrants arrived in Greece by sea.
The average daily arrivals this month equalled 352, compared to 249 in the previous month.
Monthly Arrivals and Estimated Population
The majority of September’s arrivals to the islands are from Afghanistan (37%), Syria (37%) and Somalia (6%).
Women account for 23% of September’s arrivals and children for 35% of whom nearly 7 out of 10 are younger than 12 years old.
Approximately 15% of the children are unaccompanied or separated, mainly from Afghanistan and Syria.
Some 36% are men between 18 and 39 years old.
The estimated number of refugees and migrants residing on the islands is 30,700, as of end of September 2019.
