Erdogan announces the start of a Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria

2019/10/09 | 21:05



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the military operation in northeastern Syria has started today, after reports of explosions in the Syrian town of Ras al-Ain.A Turkish security official confirmed that the Turkish operation in Syria began with air strikes and will be supported by artillery fire.







For its part, confirmed the Syrian Democratic Forces that the Turkish fighter jets launched air strikes amid a state of great panic among the people.







Erdogan said earlier in the day that the forthcoming military operation of his country's forces in areas east of the Syrian Euphrates, will contribute to peace and stability in this country.























