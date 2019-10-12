Home › Baghdad Post › Two civilians wounded in bomb blast, south of Mosul

In remarks on Saturday, the source said “a bomb went off targeting a civilian vehicle in al-Shoura region, south of Mosul, which left two people wounded.”



Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source said “security troops cordoned off the accident spot and preventing approaching, while the wounded were transferred to hospital for treatment.”



