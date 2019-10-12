Home › INA › INA: The new corrupt lists include more than 400 officials and decisions preventing them from traveling abroad

INA: The new corrupt lists include more than 400 officials and decisions preventing them from traveling abroad

2019/10/12 | 14:10



Baghdad-INA







As Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi declared war on corruption and spoilers, a new source said Thursday that new lists of officials accused of corruption, including high-ranking officials, would soon be issued.







The source told the Iraqi News Agency that the lists include more than 400 officials, including deputies and former and current ministers and senior officials, in addition to corrupt officials at a lower level, pointing out that the lists will be issued as meals, and they came within the great efforts of the Anti-Corruption Council in general, and the Prime Minister in particular .







For his part, a spokesman for the Secretariat General of the Council of Ministers Haider Majeed, precautionary measures include the prevention of travel of officials involved in corruption cases, to prevent any chance of escape and escape from a fair judiciary.























