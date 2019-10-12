Home › INA › MOT: Iraq hosts the meetings of Arab Bridge Maritime Co

MOT: Iraq hosts the meetings of Arab Bridge Maritime Co

2019/10/12



INA – BAGHDAD







Ministry of Transportation announced on Saturday upon hosting the General Assembly and the Administrative Council of Arab Bridge Maritime joint company at the same time of Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Iraqi Harbours Establishment anniversary.







This would be a first to Iraq to host such an event in Basra, in the upcoming December.







The meetings will include the attendance of Transportation Ministers from Iraq, Jordan and Egypt.























