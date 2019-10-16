عربي | كوردى


Saleh calls for supporting Iraq in maintaining security

Saleh calls for supporting Iraq in maintaining security
2019/10/16 | 18:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi

President Barham Saleh held a meeting in Baghdad on Wednesday with David

Schenker, US Assistant Secretary of State for Near East Affairs.



The

President stressed the need to support Iraq in maintaining its security and

stability in light of the current challenges, and to strengthen international

cooperation to combat terrorism and dry up its sources.During

the meeting, they discussed the latest political developments on the regional

and international arenas, especially the recent Turkish military incursion against

northern Syria.



The duo also confirmed that the Syrian conflict should

be remedied, so as not to give terrorist organizations opportunity renew their

criminal activities and threaten the security of the region and the world.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW