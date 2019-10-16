Saleh calls for supporting Iraq in maintaining security

2019/10/16 | 18:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraqi
President Barham Saleh held a meeting in Baghdad on Wednesday with David
Schenker, US Assistant Secretary of State for Near East Affairs.
The
President stressed the need to support Iraq in maintaining its security and
stability in light of the current challenges, and to strengthen international
cooperation to combat terrorism and dry up its sources.During
the meeting, they discussed the latest political developments on the regional
and international arenas, especially the recent Turkish military incursion against
northern Syria.
The duo also confirmed that the Syrian conflict should
be remedied, so as not to give terrorist organizations opportunity renew their
criminal activities and threaten the security of the region and the world.
