Saleh calls for supporting Iraq in maintaining security

2019/10/16 | 18:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- IraqiPresident Barham Saleh held a meeting in Baghdad on Wednesday with DavidSchenker, US Assistant Secretary of State for Near East Affairs.ThePresident stressed the need to support Iraq in maintaining its security andstability in light of the current challenges, and to strengthen internationalcooperation to combat terrorism and dry up its sources.Duringthe meeting, they discussed the latest political developments on the regionaland international arenas, especially the recent Turkish military incursion againstnorthern Syria.The duo also confirmed that the Syrian conflict shouldbe remedied, so as not to give terrorist organizations opportunity renew theircriminal activities and threaten the security of the region and the world.