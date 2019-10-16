عربي | كوردى


MP accuses Halbousi of tolerating financial corruption worth 800 bln dinars

MP accuses Halbousi of tolerating financial corruption worth 800 bln dinars
2019/10/16 | 18:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Independent

MP Basem Khazal Khashan accused Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi of

turning a blind eye to the Office of Financial Supervision’s report on

irregularities regarding the salaries of the National Assembly members and the

first and second sessions of parliament.In

a press statement, Khashan said that Halbousi failed to present the report of the

Office of Financial Supervision’s regarding irregularities on salaries of the

National Assembly members and the first and second sessions of parliament, He

added that these irregularities are amount to 800 billion Iraqi dinars."He

pointed out that the Iraqi Parliament Speaker has committed more than a clear

legal violation since taking office.





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW