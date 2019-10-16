MP accuses Halbousi of tolerating financial corruption worth 800 bln dinars

2019/10/16 | 18:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Independent
MP Basem Khazal Khashan accused Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi of
turning a blind eye to the Office of Financial Supervision’s report on
irregularities regarding the salaries of the National Assembly members and the
first and second sessions of parliament.In
a press statement, Khashan said that Halbousi failed to present the report of the
Office of Financial Supervision’s regarding irregularities on salaries of the
National Assembly members and the first and second sessions of parliament, He
added that these irregularities are amount to 800 billion Iraqi dinars."He
pointed out that the Iraqi Parliament Speaker has committed more than a clear
legal violation since taking office.
Independent
MP Basem Khazal Khashan accused Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi of
turning a blind eye to the Office of Financial Supervision’s report on
irregularities regarding the salaries of the National Assembly members and the
first and second sessions of parliament.In
a press statement, Khashan said that Halbousi failed to present the report of the
Office of Financial Supervision’s regarding irregularities on salaries of the
National Assembly members and the first and second sessions of parliament, He
added that these irregularities are amount to 800 billion Iraqi dinars."He
pointed out that the Iraqi Parliament Speaker has committed more than a clear
legal violation since taking office.