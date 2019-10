MP accuses Halbousi of tolerating financial corruption worth 800 bln dinars

2019/10/16 | 18:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-IndependentMP Basem Khazal Khashan accused Parliament Speaker Mohamed al-Halbousi ofturning a blind eye to the Office of Financial Supervision’s report onirregularities regarding the salaries of the National Assembly members and thefirst and second sessions of parliament.Ina press statement, Khashan said that Halbousi failed to present the report of theOffice of Financial Supervision’s regarding irregularities on salaries of theNational Assembly members and the first and second sessions of parliament, Headded that these irregularities are amount to 800 billion Iraqi dinars."Hepointed out that the Iraqi Parliament Speaker has committed more than a clearlegal violation since taking office.