Trump to meet US lawmakers over Turkish operation in Syria: Source

2019/10/16 | 21:45



US President Donald Trump will receive the leaders of the US Senate، House of Representatives and congressional foreign affairs and armed services committees on Wednesday to discuss the growing conflicts in Syria, a congressional source said.



Trump previously said heavy sanctions were about to be imposed on Turkey for its “unilateral” actions in northern Syria which have led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of civilians with several dozens killed or injured.



Turkey, however, refused the threats, saying that sanctions will not push Ankara to halt the operation.











