Syria Kurd force denies links to Ankara attack as Turkey strikes

2024-10-27 17:00:02 - From: Al monitor

The commander of a Kurdish-led force in Syria denied links to a deadly attack near Ankara claimed by Kurdish PKK militants, after Turkish strikes on Kurd-held Syria killed more than a dozen people in retaliation.

Turkey carried out air strikes against targets linked to Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria after Wednesday's shooting and suicide attack that killed five people at a defence firm near the Turkish capital.

