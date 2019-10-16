New governor for Baghdad elected: Reports

2019/10/16 | 22:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Baghdad provincial council has elected a new governor after the previous one was sacked last week following nationwide protests, news reports mentioned on Wednesday.
According to the reports, Mohammed Jabar al-Atta was elected as the city’s new governor. He was a member of the State of Law coalition in the Iraqi Parliament.
The change follows a recent wave of violent, nationwide protests which began in early October. The demonstrations have reportedly led to the deaths of at least 100 people and thousands more injured.
Baghdad provincial council has elected a new governor after the previous one was sacked last week following nationwide protests, news reports mentioned on Wednesday.
According to the reports, Mohammed Jabar al-Atta was elected as the city’s new governor. He was a member of the State of Law coalition in the Iraqi Parliament.
The change follows a recent wave of violent, nationwide protests which began in early October. The demonstrations have reportedly led to the deaths of at least 100 people and thousands more injured.