New governor for Baghdad elected: Reports

2019/10/16 | 22:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Baghdad provincial council has elected a new governor after the previous one was sacked last week following nationwide protests, news reports mentioned on Wednesday.According to the reports, Mohammed Jabar al-Atta was elected as the city’s new governor. He was a member of the State of Law coalition in the Iraqi Parliament.The change follows a recent wave of violent, nationwide protests which began in early October. The demonstrations have reportedly led to the deaths of at least 100 people and thousands more injured.