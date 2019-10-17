Home › INA › President Salih: We will reconsider the items of the constitution

President Salih: We will reconsider the items of the constitution

2019/10/17 | 02:30



INA – BAGHDAD







President Barham Salih asserted on Wednesday, that a national conference will be held to reconsider the items of the constitution.







This came during his meeting with the tribes of the middle and south of Iraq where Salih asserted that the constitution supports the right of protesting and maintaining the peace and security of the protesters as well as protecting the public and private possessions and it is a duty on the state to ground the involved of the fire shots on the protesters.







Salih asserted the necessity to provide essential reform in the construction of the state and its associations, adding “Corruption is the main reason of all problems and it did not come from nowhere, it came from violence, terrorism, war and terrorism,”







The state is going slow in terms of work even in the regular situations, “The first thing we will do is to investigate around the death of the protesters and the security forces and then to reform the current government for it is inefficient,” added the president.



















