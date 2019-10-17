Home › INA › PM praises the support of Estonia’s to Iraq to counter-terrorism

PM praises the support of Estonia’s to Iraq to counter-terrorism

2019/10/17 | 02:30



INA – BAGHDAD







PM Adel Abdul Mahdi met on Wednesday, the Estonian Minister of Defence Juri Luik and discussed the Estonian support to Iraq.







Abdul Mahdi praised the support of Estonia in terms of counter-terrorism and that this support will help in enhancing the situations in the region in general.







On his part, Luik expressed his happiness to visit Iraq and clarified that his country if proud to offer support and assistance to the Iraqi armed forces and that is ready to offer more support.























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-INA – BAGHDADPM Adel Abdul Mahdi met on Wednesday, the Estonian Minister of Defence Juri Luik and discussed the Estonian support to Iraq.Abdul Mahdi praised the support of Estonia in terms of counter-terrorism and that this support will help in enhancing the situations in the region in general.On his part, Luik expressed his happiness to visit Iraq and clarified that his country if proud to offer support and assistance to the Iraqi armed forces and that is ready to offer more support.