Turkey tries to mend fences with Kurds despite deadly attack

2024-10-28 20:00:02 - From: Al monitor

Ankara is leaning towards a rapprochement with the Kurds despite last week's deadly attack on a Turkish defence firm that was claimed by PKK militants.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) claimed responsibility for Wednesday's attack on the headquarters of the state-owned TAI company that killed five and injured 22.

It came less than a day after a Turkish nationalist hardliner and government ally had extended a shock olive branch to the jailed PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan.