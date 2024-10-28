Iraq, TotalEnergies discuss major Solar Power Project in Basra

2024-10-28 23:20:27 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Monday, Iraqi Minister of Electricity Ziad Ali Fadhil met with officialsfrom TotalEnergies giant to discuss progress on the planned solar power plantin the Artawi oil field in Basra province.

During themeeting, the French company representatives provided a detailed presentation onthe plant's location and transmission lines, which include two lines to Basraand a third extending to Dhi Qar province, while Fadhil announced thatprocedures to finalize the land allocation for the project have been completed.

The Artawisolar plant is projected to generate up to 1,000 megawatts, with plans to signa connection agreement with the Southern Electricity Transmission Companywithin the next two weeks.

TotalEnergiesis currently conducting demining operations at the designated site as part ofsafety protocols before construction.

This projectrepresents a major step by Iraq’s government and the Ministry of Electricity toboost clean energy production and diversify power sources, addressing thegrowing demand for electricity in southern Iraq.