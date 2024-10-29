Investigation into Recording Alleging Iraq Corruption

2024-10-29 06:27:37 - From: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al-Sudani has instructed the Commission of Integrity to initiate an urgent investigation into the leaked audio recording attributed to the Head of the General Commission of Taxes and to present the findings promptly. According to a statement from the PM's office, this directive underscores his commitment to […]

