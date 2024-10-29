Dutch agriculture firms eye investment opportunities in Iraq

2024-10-29 13:15:26 - From: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Netherlands' Ambassador to Baghdad, Janet Alberda, expressed her country's interest in having Dutch agricultural companies contribute to investment projects in Iraq.

During a panel discussion held on the sidelines of the Middle East Research Institute (MERI) Forum in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, Alberda said, "It is extremely important for Dutch agricultural companies to work in Iraq," noting that "we already have several projects with the Kurdistan Region in the agricultural sector."

"We aim to be a significant partner to Iraq and the Kurdistan Region," she added, underscoring that a stable and secure Iraq aligns with the interests of the international community.

MERI 2024

Under the theme "Towards Good Governance & Prosperity", MERI Forum 2024 is taking place on October 29-30 in Erbil, Kurdistan Region. This high-profile event brings together a range of stakeholders, including local and international policymakers, academics, civil society activists, journalists, and diplomats, to address urgent issues impacting the region and offer policy solutions to decision-makers.

Discussions delve into Iraq’s political economy, financial system reforms, the institutionalization of center-periphery relations, and strategies for fostering ethno-religious coexistence. Participants will also examine Iraq’s fragility and the lessons that can be learned from other international experiences, offering a comprehensive platform to address the challenges and opportunities shaping Iraq’s future.